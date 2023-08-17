Multibagger stock: BCL Industries shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in post-Covid stock market rebound. This ethanol maker stock has risen from around ₹105 apiece levels to ₹460 per share mark in these three years, delivering four bagger return to its positional shareholders in this time. However, after better-than-expected first quarter results for the current financial year, stock market investors are looking at the stock as they want to know whether the stock would continue to move upside or not.

For such stock market investors, there is a piece of stock market news. Some brokerage are seeing more upside in this multibagger stock whereas InCred Equities is expecting this four bagger stock to go up to ₹790 apiece levels in long term.

On reasons that may fuel BCL Industries share price rally further, the brokerage said, "The company delivered above our estimates, due to control of losses in the oil segment. In Q1FY24 results, the ethanol segment did well for the company, however the oil division was a no-go, on expected lines."

InCred Equities went on to add that the company is on a healthy run, however the FCI rice situation has to be understood. July saw the commissioning of 200 KLPD ethanol plant and rice straw boiler in Punjab, the same will contribute to profitability going ahead.

"The company has re-entered the IMIL market in Punjab, we have not accounted for any contribution from the IMIL segment in our no’s," InCred said.

On suggestion to stock market investors in regard to BCL Industries shares, InCred Equities has given ‘add’ tag to the stock with long term target price of ₹790 per share mark.

BCL Industries Q1 results 2023

In YoY terms, BCL Industries revenue grew by 14.35 per cent to ₹430.48 crore. However, on sequential basis, BCL Industries reported around 5.94 per cent fall in revenue. Company's YoY net profit went up over 4.75 per cent to ₹18.62 crore. the ethanol maker chemical company reported net profit margin at 4.33 per cent in Q1FY24.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.