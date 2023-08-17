Multibagger stock: BCL Industries shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in post-Covid stock market rebound. This ethanol maker stock has risen from around ₹105 apiece levels to ₹460 per share mark in these three years, delivering four bagger return to its positional shareholders in this time. However, after better-than-expected first quarter results for the current financial year, stock market investors are looking at the stock as they want to know whether the stock would continue to move upside or not.

