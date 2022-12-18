The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that, the Board of Directors of the Company has passed the necessary resolution through Circular Resolution, on 15th December, 2022 and has fixed the record date on Friday, 13th January, 2023 for the purpose of sub-division of 1 equity share of Rs. 10/- each into 5 equity shares of Rs. 2/-each fully paid up, pursuant to the shareholders’ approval received through postal ballot by way of electronic means on 14th December,2022."