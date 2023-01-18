Multibagger stock: After climbing to life-time high of 63,583, 30-stock Sensex has remained under sell off heat and the Bombay Sensitive Index has lost around 3,000 points from its peak since 1st December 2022. However, in this period, some stocks have delivered whopping return to its shareholders. Shares of Fertilisers & Chemicals Travancore are one of them.

This chemical stock with a market capital of near ₹20,740 has ascended to the tune of 120 per cent since 1st December 2022. So, Fertilisers & Chemicals Travancore shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has delivered after 1st December 2022 despite Sensex dipping to the tune of 3,000 points.

Fertilisers & Chemicals Travancore share price history

In last one month, this chemical stock has surged from around ₹265 to ₹320 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 20 per cent return to its positional investors. In last six months, this multibagger chemical stock has risen from ₹101.55 to ₹320 per share levels, ascending to the tune of 215 per cent in this time. In last one year, this chemical stock has doubled shareholders' money as it ascended from ₹147 to ₹320 apiece levels in last one year, logging over 115 per cent rise in this time. However, after ushering in the new year 2023, this multibagger chemical stock has remained under the profit booking trigger. In YTD time, this small-cap stock has dipped to the tune of 10 per cent.

Shares of Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd are available for trade on both NSE and BSE and it ended on Tuesday with a market cap of around ₹20,740 crore. Its trade volume on Tuesday session was 23,85,361 on NSE, which is much lower from its 20 days average trade volume of 42,90,997. Its 52-week high on NSE is ₹390 apiece whereas its 52-week low on NSE is ₹82.35 per share. Book value per share of Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore stock is 2.93. However, the stock is standing at a PE multiple of over 37, which is much higher from the sector PE of around 14.

30-stock Sensex climbed to record high of 63,583 on 1st December 2022 whereas it ended at 60,655 levels on Tuesday, logging around 2,928 points loss from its record high in these one and half month time. Likewise, on 1st December 2022, 50-stock Nifty made record high of 18,887 and on Tuesday, it ended at 18,053 levels. This means, Nifty has lost 834 points after climbing to its record high on 1st December 2022.