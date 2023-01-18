Chemical stock jumps 120% since Dec 1 despite Sensex dipping 3000 pts from peak2 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 09:04 AM IST
- Multibagger chemical stock has surged from ₹145 to ₹320 apiece since 1st December 2022
Multibagger stock: After climbing to life-time high of 63,583, 30-stock Sensex has remained under sell off heat and the Bombay Sensitive Index has lost around 3,000 points from its peak since 1st December 2022. However, in this period, some stocks have delivered whopping return to its shareholders. Shares of Fertilisers & Chemicals Travancore are one of them.
