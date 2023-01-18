Chemical stock jumps 120% since Dec 1 despite Sensex dipping 3000 pts from peak

Fertilisers & Chemicals Travancore share price history

In last one month, this chemical stock has surged from around ₹265 to ₹320 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 20 per cent return to its positional investors. In last six months, this multibagger chemical stock has risen from ₹101.55 to ₹320 per share levels, ascending to the tune of 215 per cent in this time. In last one year, this chemical stock has doubled shareholders' money as it ascended from ₹147 to ₹320 apiece levels in last one year, logging over 115 per cent rise in this time. However, after ushering in the new year 2023, this multibagger chemical stock has remained under the profit booking trigger. In YTD time, this small-cap stock has dipped to the tune of 10 per cent.