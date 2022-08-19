Bonus shares 2022: Board of directors of Insecticides India Ltd is going to consider and approve bonus shares in its meeting scheduled on 20th August 2022. However, the chemical stock has surged ahead of bonus share announcement expected tomorrow. Insecticides India share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹1,040 apiece levels, logging around 2 per cent rise within few minutes of the opening bell.

Informing Indian stock market exchanges on bonus share developments, Insecticides India Ltd said, "Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Insecticides (India) Limited will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 inter-alia to consider a proposal for issue of Bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the Company, subject to approval of shareholders."

"It is further informed that as per to Internal Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider trading (IIL's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by designated persons) in dealing with securities of the Company and the relevant provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, the trading window shall remain closed from August 12, 2022 till expiry of 48 hours after declaration of information in regard to Bonus are made public," Insecticides India added.

Insecticides India share price history

Insecticides India shares have given stellar return to its shareholders in 2022. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this chemical stock has risen from around ₹720 to ₹1,020 levels, logging near 40 per cent appreciation in 2022. In last six months, this share has surged from around ₹640 to ₹1,020 apiece levels, logging around 60 per cent rise in this time.

Cost price of bonus shares

If the bonus share is issued after 31st January 2018, its cost price will be considered zero whereas in case of bonus share issuance on or before 31st January 2018, its cost price will be considered as close price of the stock on 31st January 2018.