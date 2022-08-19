Chemical stock jumps ahead of bonus share declaration. Do you own?1 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 09:58 AM IST
- Chemical company may consider and approve bonus shares in its board meeting scheduled on 20th August 2022
Bonus shares 2022: Board of directors of Insecticides India Ltd is going to consider and approve bonus shares in its meeting scheduled on 20th August 2022. However, the chemical stock has surged ahead of bonus share announcement expected tomorrow. Insecticides India share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹1,040 apiece levels, logging around 2 per cent rise within few minutes of the opening bell.