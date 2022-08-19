Chemical stock jumps ahead of bonus share declaration. Do you own?

"It is further informed that as per to Internal Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider trading (IIL's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by designated persons) in dealing with securities of the Company and the relevant provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, the trading window shall remain closed from August 12, 2022 till expiry of 48 hours after declaration of information in regard to Bonus are made public," Insecticides India added.

