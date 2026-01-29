Chemical stock jumps over 4% from today's low following stock market rebound. Do you own?

Shares of Sudarshan Pharma closed Thursday's session, January 29, with nearly a 4% surge at ₹20.25 apiece as investors appeared to be pleased with the company's performance in the December quarter.

The company during market hours announced its Q3 results, along with 9MFY26 performance. It reported a revenue of ₹168 crore in Q3FY26, up from ₹115 crore in Q3FY25, marking a 37% YoY growth.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025 (9MFY26), revenue rose to ₹467.69 crore from ₹340.93 crore in 9MFY25, reflecting a strong 37% increase.

The company’s EBITDA (profit before finance cost, depreciation, and tax) for Q3FY26 stood at approximately ₹10.87 crore, compared to ₹7.97 crore in Q3FY25.

For 9MFY26, EBITDA was around ₹31 crore, up from ₹23 crore in the same period last year.

On the bottom line, the company reported a net profit of ₹4.15 crore, up from ₹2.88 crore in Q3FY25, indicating a 44% YoY increase. For 9MFY26, net profit rose to ₹12 crore from ₹7.55 crore in the same period last year, a 56% increase, reflecting both revenue growth and improved operational efficiency.

Sudarshan Pharma share price trend The company’s shares have come under sharp selling pressure in January, building on heavy losses in 2025. So far this month, the stock has declined 27.40%, marking its biggest monthly drop since February 2025. Earlier this month, it also touched its lowest level since September 2024.

The stock ended 2025 with a steep fall of 38.21%. While its short-term trend appears weak, the long-term performance remains strong, with gains of 165% from earlier levels.

The company is engaged in manufacturing of APl, Jobwork manufacturing in pharmaceuticals items and traders in chemicals and solvents in India. The company is engaged in the business of speciality chemicals.