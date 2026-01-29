Mint Market
Subscribe

Chemical stock jumps over 4% from today's low following stock market rebound. Do you own?

Sudarshan Pharma shares surged nearly 4% to 20.25 after reporting Q3FY26 revenue of 158.37 crore, a 37% YoY increase. Net profit rose 56% to 43.05 crore. Despite a 27.40% drop in January, the stock shows a strong long-term gain of 165%.

A Ksheerasagar
Published29 Jan 2026, 06:08 PM IST
Advertisement
So far this month, the stock has declined 27.40%, marking its biggest monthly drop since February 2025. Earlier this month, it also touched its lowest level since September 2024.
So far this month, the stock has declined 27.40%, marking its biggest monthly drop since February 2025. Earlier this month, it also touched its lowest level since September 2024.(Pixabay)
AI Quick Read

Shares of Sudarshan Pharma closed Thursday's session, January 29, with nearly a 4% surge at 20.25 apiece as investors appeared to be pleased with the company's performance in the December quarter.

The company during market hours announced its Q3 results, along with 9MFY26 performance. It reported a revenue of 168 crore in Q3FY26, up from 115 crore in Q3FY25, marking a 37% YoY growth.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025 (9MFY26), revenue rose to 467.69 crore from 340.93 crore in 9MFY25, reflecting a strong 37% increase.

Advertisement
Also Read | Stock Market Today Highlights: Sensex gains 200 pts; Nifty 50 reclaims 25,400

The company’s EBITDA (profit before finance cost, depreciation, and tax) for Q3FY26 stood at approximately 10.87 crore, compared to 7.97 crore in Q3FY25.

For 9MFY26, EBITDA was around 31 crore, up from 23 crore in the same period last year.

Also Read | RDB Infra board sets meeting date to consider and approve NSE listing

On the bottom line, the company reported a net profit of 4.15 crore, up from 2.88 crore in Q3FY25, indicating a 44% YoY increase. For 9MFY26, net profit rose to 12 crore from 7.55 crore in the same period last year, a 56% increase, reflecting both revenue growth and improved operational efficiency.

Sudarshan Pharma share price trend

The company’s shares have come under sharp selling pressure in January, building on heavy losses in 2025. So far this month, the stock has declined 27.40%, marking its biggest monthly drop since February 2025. Earlier this month, it also touched its lowest level since September 2024.

Advertisement

The stock ended 2025 with a steep fall of 38.21%. While its short-term trend appears weak, the long-term performance remains strong, with gains of 165% from earlier levels.

The company is engaged in manufacturing of APl, Jobwork manufacturing in pharmaceuticals items and traders in chemicals and solvents in India. The company is engaged in the business of speciality chemicals.

Also Read | Budget 2026: Infosys, NTPC, Coal India, among key stock picks by Rajesh Bhosale

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
Small Cap StockChemical StocksSudarshan Pharma Industries
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsChemical stock jumps over 4% from today's low following stock market rebound. Do you own?
Read Next Story