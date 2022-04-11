Shares of PCBL (Phillips Carbon Black) surged more than 4% on the BSE in Monday's trading session, as the stock started trading ex-split, a day ahead of its record date for sub-division or stock split of one equity share to two equity shares.

"We wish to inform you that the Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company has fixed Tuesday, 12th April, 2022 as the Record Date for determining the eligibility of shareholders, with regard to the sub-division of l(one) equity share of face value of ₹2/- per share up to 2 (two) equity shares of face value of Re1/ per share, as approved by the shareholders through postal ballot by way of electronic means on 17th March, 2022," PCBL had announced in an exchange filing.

A stock split increases the number of shares that are outstanding by issuing more shares to the current shareholders. Stock split decreases the market price of the individual shares, however, does not result in changing the market capitalization of the company.

A company engages in stock-split decision to make its stock more affordable if its price levels are very high, which in thus would lead to increase in liquidity in the stock.

PCBL , a part of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, is the among the largest carbon black manufacturer in India and with customer base in 40+ countries. Apart from its four state-of-the-art plants at Durgapur (West Bengal), Palej (Gujarat), Mundra (Gujarat) and Kochi (Kerala), it also has research and development (R&D) centres at Palej (Gujarat and Ghislenghien (Belgium).

Shares of Phillips Carbon Black have declined about 38% in a year's period whereas the chemical stock is down more than 48% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.