Chemical stock surges ahead of record date for stock split

"We wish to inform you that the Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company has fixed Tuesday, 12th April, 2022 as the Record Date for determining the eligibility of shareholders, with regard to the sub-division of l(one) equity share of face value of ₹2/- per share up to 2 (two) equity shares of face value of Re1/ per share, as approved by the shareholders through postal ballot by way of electronic means on 17th March, 2022," PCBL had announced in an exchange filing.