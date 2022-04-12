Chemical stock surges after stock split. ICICI Securities has 'Buy' tag

“Healthy double digit growth on anvil. We expect sales, PAT to grow at 23%, 16%, CAGR, respectively, in FY21-24E, building in 11.4% volume CAGR With greenfield expansion (around 150 KT) under execution and successful strides made in the speciality carbon black domain, long term growth prospects are robust amid limited competition in overseas markets, which could act as key triggers for the future price performance," as per the brokerage.