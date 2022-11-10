Chemical stock trades near record high, more rally seen2 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 03:34 PM IST
Shares of PI Industries have been trading around record high level of ₹3,698 apiece that it had hit earlier this week on the BSE after the company reporting a healthy set of earnings for the second quarter ended September 2022 of the current fiscal (Q2 FY23). Numbers were above analysts estimates, led by strong volume growth from CSM and domestic.