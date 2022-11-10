Shares of PI Industries have been trading around record high level of ₹3,698 apiece that it had hit earlier this week on the BSE after the company reporting a healthy set of earnings for the second quarter ended September 2022 of the current fiscal (Q2 FY23). Numbers were above analysts estimates, led by strong volume growth from CSM and domestic.

The company reported revenue growth of over 30% from the year ago quarter to ₹1,770 crore. The revenue from domestic formulation was up 36% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹491.7 crore. Its gross margin stayed constant at 45.2% while EBITDA margin expanded 284 bps YoY to 24.4%. Meanwhile, its net profit rose 46% YoY to ₹334.8 crore, driven by strong operational efficiency. Trend of rising input costs and pass through continued both in exports and domestic during Q2.

The stock appreciated at 37.3% CAGR in the last three years. The domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Direct has Hold rating on the chemical stock with a revised target price of ₹3,930 per share (from earlier of ₹3,710 per share).

As per the brokerage, strong order backlog in CSM bodes well for future growth, and proposed foray into pharma CDMO could expand revenue visibility further and diversify its revenue stream, to a certain extent. Improvement in the operational performance owing to higher share of value added business portfolio to aid return ratios further, and all these could act as key triggers for the future price performance.

Incorporated in 1947, PI Industries focuses on complex chemistry solutions in agri and pharma sciences. The company maintains a strong research presence through its R&D facility in Udaipur, where it has a dedicated team of over 300 scientists.

The revenue of the company can be subdivided into custom synthesis manufacturing (CSM) and domestic agrochem formulation business with the former contributing around 74% to overall revenue in FY22 and the rest coming from the domestic formulations business. PI Industries shares are up about 14% in 2022 so far.

