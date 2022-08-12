Chemical stock recommends bonus shares. Check record date1 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 11:29 AM IST
- Pondy Oxides and Chemicals has fixed as 14th September as the record date for the purpose of issuance bonus share
While announcing its earnings for the first quarter ended June 2022, Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Ltd on Wednesday had informed that its board at the meeting held on August 10 recommended the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1, which is subject to the approval of the shareholders, and the board has also fixed the record date for the same.