Chemical stock recommends bonus shares. Check record date

“We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 10th August 2022 has recommended for the issuance of Bonus Shares of the Company subject to the approval of Shareholders in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) new Bonus Equity Share of ₹10/- each to be issued for every 1 (One) existing Equity Shares of Rs. 101- each held by the Shareholders on the cut-off date i.e. 14th September 2022," the company informed in an exchange filing.