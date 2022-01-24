Chemical stock rises 14% despite weakness in stock market. Here's why?

Speaking on the reason for such rise in small-cap chemical stock despite weakness in stock market today, Saurabh Jain, Assistant Vice President — Research (Retail Equities) at SMC Global Securities said, "Sharda Cropchem is an agro-chemical company and this sector is bullish on expected sop announcement by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in upcoming Union Budget 2022. Apart from this, the company has reported strong quarterly numbers. In Q2FY22, Sharda Cropchem reported around ₹32 crore consolidated profit whereas this profit went up to ₹102 crore in Q3 FY2021-22." However, Saurabh Jain of SMC Global Securities said that those who hold this agro-chemical counter should book profit and exit as strong selloff may trigger anytime in the small-cap stock.