Chemical stock trading near all-time high. Gets 'buy' tag from Motilal Oswal

Stock to buy today: After getting close to 52-week low on 22nd June 2022, Vinati Organics share price has been in uptrend and it has come close to its 52-week high of ₹2,323.80 apiece on NSE. Motilal Oswal believes that uptrend in the chemical stock may continue and the stock may go up to ₹2,593 apiece levels. Vinati Organics share price today is ₹2,236 apiece that means the brokerage is expecting around 16 per cent upside in this scrip. The scrip has recommended positional investors to 'buy' the scrip for ₹2,593 target.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}