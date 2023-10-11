Chemical stocks rise as prices increase amid Israel-Hamas war; Tata Chemical, SRF, Aarti Ind lead gains
Chemical stocks rise on geopolitical tensions in Israel-Hamas war. Rising bromine prices due to Israel's largest producer status. Benzene and toluene prices increase, impacting chemical companies.
Chemical stocks were in focus on Wednesday's trading sessions on the backdrop of rise in prices. Analysts believe that rising geopolitical tensions brought on by the Israel-Hamas war, as well as the fact that Israel is the world's largest producer of elemental bromide, will raise bromine prices. Shares of Tata Chemicals Ltd, Aarti Industries Ltd, Atul Ltd, SRF Ltd, GHCL Ltd, and Vinyl Chemicals Ltd gained 1% to 4% on Wednesday's trade.
