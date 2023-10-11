Chemical stocks were in focus on Wednesday's trading sessions on the backdrop of rise in prices. Analysts believe that rising geopolitical tensions brought on by the Israel-Hamas war, as well as the fact that Israel is the world's largest producer of elemental bromide, will raise bromine prices. Shares of Tata Chemicals Ltd, Aarti Industries Ltd, Atul Ltd, SRF Ltd, GHCL Ltd, and Vinyl Chemicals Ltd gained 1% to 4% on Wednesday's trade.

Brokerage JM Financial in its report stated that the ongoing situation in Israel creates a certain amount of uncertainty regarding the production, export, and sales of bromine from the Dead Sea, which is one of the world's largest salt pans and accounts for around 50–55% of the world's bromine capacity. Because seawater bromine manufacturers are seeing lower operating expenses, bromine prices have increased by 40% since June 23.

Since Israel supplies roughly 30% of the world's bromine, exports could be negatively impacted, which would cause prices to climb from the current USD 3.5/kg.

“We believe that any increase in bromine prices bodes well for Archean given it produces bromine from Rann of Kutch and is also set to introduce certain bromine derivatives in 2HFY23. Our sensitivity indicates that every USD 0.4/kg movement in bromine price results in an 8% increase in our target price," the brokerage said in its report.

The brokerage report states that on October 23, benzene prices rose by around 20%. The essential raw ingredient for companies like Deepak Nitrite, Aarti Industries, Atul, etc. is benzene. In the same time frame, toluene costs have gone up by about 6% as well.

Another important raw ingredient for companies like Atul, Deepak Nitrite, Aarti Industries, etc. is toluene. Furthermore, during the last three months, phenol-acetone spreads over benzene-propylene grew by 38% due to a substantial increase in phenol and acetone prices (approximately 30%) compared to a modest 15% increase in propylene pricing.

“We continue believe that Deepak’s phenolics business could show positive surprises from 2QFY24 onwards as phenol spreads likely to have troughed, in our view," explained the brokerage.

View Full Image Valuation comparison of coverage chemical companies.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

