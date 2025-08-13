Indian chemical stocks are still the FPI darlings. Will they withstand the US tariff heat?
Dipti Sharma 5 min read 13 Aug 2025, 12:25 PM IST
Summary
The Indian chemicals and petrochemicals sector has emerged as a magnet for foreign investments, clocking in consistent FPI inflows over the past 11 months. However, recent tariff announcements from the US may jeopardize this momentum. What does this mean for your investments?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The chemicals and petrochemicals sector has been the biggest draw for foreign money in Indian equities in the last 11 months. It is the only industry to clock uninterrupted foreign portfolio investment (FPI) inflows, even as other sectors saw choppy trends during this period.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story