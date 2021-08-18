Chemplast IPO share allotment: How to check application status online

Bidders are advised to check their Chemplast IPO allotment status online in two ways — either by logging in at official BSE website or at the official registrar's website
Chemplast IPO allotment date: Chemplast Sanmar share allotment can be finalised any time today as likely Chemplast IPO allotment date is 18th August 2021 i.e. today. So, those bidders who have applied for ₹3,850 crore public issue are advised to check their Chemplast IPO allotment status online in two ways — either by logging in at official BSE website or at the official registrar's website. The official registrar of Chemplast Sanmar IPO is KFintech Private Limited.
Chemplast IPO allotment: Direct links to check status
Those Chemplast Sanmar IPO bidders who want to check share allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website, they are advised to login at the above-mentioned direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Here is step by step guide:
1] Login at above-mentioned direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;