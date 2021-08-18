Chemplast IPO share allotment: How to check application status online

Chemplast IPO allotment date: Chemplast Sanmar share allotment can be finalised any time today as likely Chemplast IPO allotment date is 18th August 2021 i.e. today. So, those bidders who have applied for ₹3,850 crore public issue are advised to check their Chemplast IPO allotment status online in two ways — either by logging in at official BSE website or at the official registrar's website. The official registrar of Chemplast Sanmar IPO is KFintech Private Limited.

Chemplast IPO allotment: Direct links to check status

Bidders of Chemplast IPO can check their application status online by login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at the direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

Chemplast IPO allotment status check at BSE

Those Chemplast Sanmar IPO bidders who want to check share allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website, they are advised to login at the above-mentioned direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Here is step by step guide:

1] Login at above-mentioned direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Chemplast Sanmar IPO;

3] Enter your Chemplast IPO application number;

4] Enter Your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Chemplast IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

Chemplast IPO allotment status check at KFintech

Applicants of Chemplast Sanmar IPO can check share allotment status online by logging in at the direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

Here is step by step guide:

1] Login at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

2] Select Chemplast Sanmar IPO;

3] Select either of Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN (Let's take application number);

4] Enter your Chemplast Sanmar IPO application number;

5] Fill Captcha; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Chemplast Sanmar IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

