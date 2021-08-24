Shares of Chemplast Sanmar listed at ₹550 per share on the NSE, marginally above the issue price of ₹541 apiece. Another stock market debut of Aptus Value Housing Finance on Tuesday also witnessed a tepid listing as its shares started trading at ₹333, down nearly 6% from issue price of ₹353 per share.

The initial public offering (IPO) of specialty chemicals maker Chemplast Sanmar received 2.17 times subscription by the close of the offer on August 12 whereas that of Aptus Value Housing Finance India received 17.20 times subscription.

Chennai-based Chemplast Sanmar is a leading specialty chemicals manufacturer with focus on specialty paste polyvinyl chloride resin and custom manufacturing of starting materials and intermediates for pharmaceutical, agro-chemical and fine chemicals sectors. The company fixed its price band in the range of ₹530-541 per share. The Rs-3,850-crore issue comprised fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹1,300 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹2,550 crore.

Aptus Value Housing Finance's public issue, with a price band of ₹346-353 per share concluded on August 12. The initial public offering (IPO) comprised fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 6,45,90,695 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders. Aptus Value Housing is one of the largest housing finance companies in South India in terms of asset under management, as of March 31, 2021 and having the largest branch network in South India among its peers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.