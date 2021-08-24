Chemplast Sanmar, Aptus Value Housing Finance shares make tepid debuts

Aptus Value Housing Finance's public issue, with a price band of ₹346-353 per share concluded on August 12. The initial public offering (IPO) comprised fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 6,45,90,695 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders. Aptus Value Housing is one of the largest housing finance companies in South India in terms of asset under management, as of March 31, 2021 and having the largest branch network in South India among its peers.

