Chemplast Sanmar IPO: GMP, subscription status, other details

Shares of Chemplast Sanmar are trading at a premium of ₹28 in the grey market. According to market observers, Chemplast Sanmar IPO grey market premium is expected to go northward as there are still two days left for its biding. However, observers also maintained that its highly risky initial offer as 66 per cent of the money raised through this public issue will go into the pockets of company promoters. Means only 34 per cent of the money raised through public offer will go to the company.

