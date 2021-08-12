The initial share sale of Chemplast Sanmar was subscribed 26% on Wednesday, the second day of subscription. The issue received bids for 1,03,36,950 shares against 3,99,52,829 shares on offer, as per exchanges data. The quota for retail investors was subscribed 1.29 times, while that for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 2% and non institutional investors 6%.

