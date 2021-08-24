Chemplast Sanmar makes tepid stock exchange debut, shares list at 3% disocunt

“We believe that the India specialty chemicals industry is going to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of shifting of supply chains post the Covid-19 pandemic, we have concerns over the company’s high debt and negative net worth. At the higher end of the price band, the stock will be trading at P/E multiple of 17.7xFY21 EPS which is at a discount to other chemical player.", said Jyoti Roy, deputy vice president-equity strategist, Angel Broking Ltd.