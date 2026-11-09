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Chemplast Sanmar shares jump over 11% in biggest single-day gain in 10 months as Q2 rally gathers pace

Chemplast Sanmar shares jumped 11.44% to 237 after stronger-than-expected Q2 FY27 results. Revenue rose 28% year on year to 1,323 crore, EBITDA reached 111 crore, and net loss narrowed to 5 crore.

CHEMPLASTS
A Ksheerasagar
Published9 Nov 2026, 06:44 PM IST
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Chemplast Sanmar shares jump over 11% in biggest single-day gain in 10 months as Q2 rally gathers pace
Chemplast Sanmar shares jump over 11% in biggest single-day gain in 10 months as Q2 rally gathers pace(an AI-generated image for representational purposes)

Speciality chemicals manufacturer Chemplast Sanmar saw its shares surge 11.44% to 237 apiece in Monday's trade, accompanied by a sharp uptick in trading volumes, with 16.5 million shares changing hands across the BSE and NSE.

The stock has been on an upward trajectory in recent sessions, as investors appeared to cheer the company's better-than-expected performance in the September quarter, pushing it to its highest level since May.

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Chemplast Sanmar Q2 September 2026 results

The company on Wednesday, reported a 28% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue to 1,323 crore in the September quarter of FY27, compared with 1,033 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue also increased 17.6% sequentially from 1,125 crore in Q1 FY27.

The company's operating performance improved significantly, with EBITDA rising to 111 crore in Q2 FY27 from 43 crore in Q2 FY26, marking a growth of 158%. This was also a sharp recovery from the EBITDA loss of 115 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

At the net level, Chemplast Sanmar's loss narrowed substantially to 5 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with a loss of 51 crore in Q2 FY26 and 176 crore in Q1 FY27.

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For the first half of FY27, consolidated revenue increased 14.8% to 2,448 crore from 2,133 crore in H1 FY26. However, operating profitability remained under pressure, with the company reporting an EBITDA loss of 3 crore against an EBITDA of 60 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's net loss also widened to 181 crore in H1 FY27 from 115 crore in H1 FY26, indicating that the improvement in the September quarter was not sufficient to offset the weak performance during the first quarter.

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Segment-wise performance

Chemplast Sanmar's Specialty Chemicals business remained the biggest growth contributor during the September quarter. Revenue from the segment increased 31.2% year-on-year to 488 crore from 372 crore in Q2 FY26. It also improved from 427 crore in the preceding quarter.

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The Suspension PVC segment recorded revenue of 715 crore, up 36.9% from 523 crore in Q2 FY26 and 25.7% from 569 crore in Q1 FY27. This made it the largest contributor to consolidated quarterly revenue.

In contrast, the Value-Added Chemicals segment continued to face pressure, with revenue declining 13% year-on-year to 120 crore from 138 crore in Q2 FY26. It was also lower than the 129 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

The three segments together contributed 1,323 crore in revenue during Q2 FY27, compared with 1,033 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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