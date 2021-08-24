Chemplast Sanmar shares may have a flat listing today, say experts

Speaking on the expected listing of Chemplast Sanmar shares; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "As the bearish sentiments have griped the market, recent IPO listings have took a hit. Chemplast Sanmar financials reflected exorbitant growth in FY21 due to recent acquisition but it would be prudent to watch if such performance sustains further or not. The fancy may be missing in listing and I expect Chemplast share listing to be flat/marginal premium around its issue price of ₹530 to ₹541."

