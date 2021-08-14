Chemplast Sanmar vs Aptus IPOs: Bidding for Chemplast Sanmar IPO and Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO is closed and both public issues have been oversubscribed from its respective initial offers. Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO got subscribed 17.20 times in its 3-day bidding from 10th to 12th August 2021 while Chemplast Sanmar IPO got subscribed 2.17 times. After closure of subscription, all eyes are now set on the allotment date, which is expected on 18th August 2021 for both public issues. However, before finalisation of share allotment, market observers are looking at the grey market performance of these IPOs too. They are of the opinion that grey market premium of both public issues are steady in the grey market. Chemplast Sanmar IPO GMP today is ₹36 while Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO GMP today is ₹35. According to market observers, grey market is indicating listing of both public issues at around their respective issue prices.

- Grey market premium

Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO grey market premium today is ₹35, which is steady at this level for the last three days. According to market observers, this steady GMP reflects that grey market is expecting listing of Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO at around ₹388 ( ₹353 + ₹35). They said that for the last three days, Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO GMP has been steady at this level that means grey market is indicating around 10 per cent listing premium from this public issue.

Chemplast Sanmar IPO grey market premium today is ₹36, which has been steady at this level since closure of bidding of the public issue. According to market observers, this GMP reflects that grey market is expecting Chemplast Sanmar IPO listing at around ₹577 ( ₹541 + ₹36). They said that grey market premium of ₹36 reflects that listing premium expected by this market from this public issue is around 5 per cent.

So, as per the grey market, market observers are of the opinion that listing of both public issues may take place around its respective issue prices.

- Allotment date

Tentative Chemplast Sanmar IPO allotment date is 18th August 2021.

Similarly, tentative Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO listing date is 18th August 2021.

- Expert opinion

Speaking on the fundamentals supporting Chemplast Sanmar IPO; Saurabh Joshi, Research Analyst at Marwadi Shares and Finance Limited said, "Considering the FY-21 adjusted EPS of ₹25.95 on the post-issue basis, the company is going to list at a P/E of 20.85 with a market cap of ₹8,553.7 crore, while its peers namely PI Industries and SRF are trading at a P/E of 61.16 and 37.26 respectively."

On Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO; Saurabh Joshi of Marwadi Shares and Finance Limited said, "Considering the FY-21 adjusted BVPS of ₹50.03 on the post-issue basis, the company is going to list at a P/B of 7.06 with a market cap of ₹17,494 crore, while its peer namely Aavas Financiers is trading at a P/B of 8.47."

- Listing date

Tentative Chemplast Sanmar IPO listing date is 24th August 2021.

Similarly, tentative Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO listing date is 24th August 2021.

