Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Chemplast Sanmar vs Aptus IPOs: Latest GMP, allotment date, other details

Chemplast Sanmar vs Aptus IPOs: Latest GMP, allotment date, other details

Premium
Chemplast Sanmar vs Aptus IPOs: Date of share allotment for both public issues is expected on 18th August 2021.
3 min read . 03:33 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Chemplast Sanmar vs Aptus IPOs: According to market observers, grey market is indicating listing of both public issues at around their issue prices respectively

Chemplast Sanmar vs Aptus IPOs: Bidding for Chemplast Sanmar IPO and Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO is closed and both public issues have been oversubscribed from its respective initial offers. Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO got subscribed 17.20 times in its 3-day bidding from 10th to 12th August 2021 while Chemplast Sanmar IPO got subscribed 2.17 times. After closure of subscription, all eyes are now set on the allotment date, which is expected on 18th August 2021 for both public issues. However, before finalisation of share allotment, market observers are looking at the grey market performance of these IPOs too. They are of the opinion that grey market premium of both public issues are steady in the grey market. Chemplast Sanmar IPO GMP today is 36 while Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO GMP today is 35. According to market observers, grey market is indicating listing of both public issues at around their respective issue prices.

Chemplast Sanmar vs Aptus IPOs: Bidding for Chemplast Sanmar IPO and Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO is closed and both public issues have been oversubscribed from its respective initial offers. Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO got subscribed 17.20 times in its 3-day bidding from 10th to 12th August 2021 while Chemplast Sanmar IPO got subscribed 2.17 times. After closure of subscription, all eyes are now set on the allotment date, which is expected on 18th August 2021 for both public issues. However, before finalisation of share allotment, market observers are looking at the grey market performance of these IPOs too. They are of the opinion that grey market premium of both public issues are steady in the grey market. Chemplast Sanmar IPO GMP today is 36 while Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO GMP today is 35. According to market observers, grey market is indicating listing of both public issues at around their respective issue prices.

- Grey market premium

- Grey market premium

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO grey market premium today is 35, which is steady at this level for the last three days. According to market observers, this steady GMP reflects that grey market is expecting listing of Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO at around 388 ( 353 + 35). They said that for the last three days, Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO GMP has been steady at this level that means grey market is indicating around 10 per cent listing premium from this public issue.

Chemplast Sanmar IPO grey market premium today is 36, which has been steady at this level since closure of bidding of the public issue. According to market observers, this GMP reflects that grey market is expecting Chemplast Sanmar IPO listing at around 577 ( 541 + 36). They said that grey market premium of 36 reflects that listing premium expected by this market from this public issue is around 5 per cent.

So, as per the grey market, market observers are of the opinion that listing of both public issues may take place around its respective issue prices.

- Allotment date

Tentative Chemplast Sanmar IPO allotment date is 18th August 2021.

Similarly, tentative Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO listing date is 18th August 2021.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Up your Slack skills with these messaging tips

Premium

How to set up your email alias in Google Workspace

Premium

Jabs uneven in India’s most populous districts

Premium

Tata looks to raise $1 billion for EV unit at $7 billio ...

- Expert opinion

Speaking on the fundamentals supporting Chemplast Sanmar IPO; Saurabh Joshi, Research Analyst at Marwadi Shares and Finance Limited said, "Considering the FY-21 adjusted EPS of 25.95 on the post-issue basis, the company is going to list at a P/E of 20.85 with a market cap of 8,553.7 crore, while its peers namely PI Industries and SRF are trading at a P/E of 61.16 and 37.26 respectively."

On Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO; Saurabh Joshi of Marwadi Shares and Finance Limited said, "Considering the FY-21 adjusted BVPS of 50.03 on the post-issue basis, the company is going to list at a P/B of 7.06 with a market cap of 17,494 crore, while its peer namely Aavas Financiers is trading at a P/B of 8.47."

- Listing date

Tentative Chemplast Sanmar IPO listing date is 24th August 2021.

Similarly, tentative Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO listing date is 24th August 2021.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!