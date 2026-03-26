Chennai Petroleum declares ₹8 interim dividend for FY26; sets April 2 as record date

Chennai Petroleum Corporation has rewarded its shareholders as the company today announced an interim dividend of ₹8 per equity share, representing 80% of the face value of ₹10 per share, for the financial year 2025–26.
The company has also set Thursday, April 2, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the dividend. The payout will be made on or before April 25.
Investors looking to benefit from this payout must ensure they own the stock before the record date. Under India’s T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on or after the record date will not qualify for the dividend.
At the current market price of around ₹1,003 per share, Chennai Petroleum’s dividend yield stands at approximately 0.50%. In August 2025, the company paid a final dividend of ₹5 per equity share.
Chennai Petroleum follows a practice of distributing a portion of its annual profits as dividends, offering investors an opportunity to earn income alongside capital appreciation.
The company has declared 17 dividends since 2004, according to Trendlyne data. Dividend-paying stocks can be an attractive option for investors seeking regular income or long-term wealth creation through reinvestment.
The company reported a consolidated profit of ₹1,001.59 crore for the October–December 2025 quarter, compared with a net profit of ₹20.78 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
Its consolidated total income for the quarter rose to ₹19,467.40 crore from ₹15,687.64 crore a year ago. Crude throughput stood at 2.79 million metric tonnes in Q3FY26, up from 2.55 million metric tonnes in the same period last year.
For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2025, CPCL’s net profit rose to ₹1,680.85 crore, compared with a net loss of ₹255.83 crore in the year-ago period. Total income for April–December 2025 increased to ₹58,200 crore from ₹50,482.20 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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