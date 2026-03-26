Chennai Petroleum declares ₹8 interim dividend for FY26; sets April 2 as record date

Chennai Petroleum Corporation has rewarded its shareholders as the company today announced an interim dividend of ₹8 per equity share, representing 80% of the face value of ₹10 per share, for the financial year 2025–26.
The company has also set Thursday, April 2, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the dividend. The payout will be made on or before April 25.
Investors looking to benefit from this payout must ensure they own the stock before the record date. Under India’s T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on or after the record date will not qualify for the dividend.
At the current market price of around ₹1,003 per share, Chennai Petroleum’s dividend yield stands at approximately 0.50%. In August 2025, the company paid a final dividend of ₹5 per equity share.
Chennai Petroleum follows a practice of distributing a portion of its annual profits as dividends, offering investors an opportunity to earn income alongside capital appreciation.
The company has declared 17 dividends since 2004, according to Trendlyne data. Dividend-paying stocks can be an attractive option for investors seeking regular income or long-term wealth creation through reinvestment.
The company reported a consolidated profit of ₹1,001.59 crore for the October–December 2025 quarter, compared with a net profit of ₹20.78 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
Its consolidated total income for the quarter rose to ₹19,467.40 crore from ₹15,687.64 crore a year ago. Crude throughput stood at 2.79 million metric tonnes in Q3FY26, up from 2.55 million metric tonnes in the same period last year.
For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2025, CPCL’s net profit rose to ₹1,680.85 crore, compared with a net loss of ₹255.83 crore in the year-ago period. Total income for April–December 2025 increased to ₹58,200 crore from ₹50,482.20 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.
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