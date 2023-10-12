China cracks down on illicit cross-border activities to close regulatory gaps: Report
Chinese authorities aim to close regulatory gaps by cracking down on cross-border cash flows.
China has instructed its securities firms and offshore entities to quit engaging in illicit cross-border activities, such as selling funds to domestic investors and brokering shares, in an effort to close regulatory gaps, reported Bloomberg.
