China ETFs attract billions as investors hope selloff is over
- Fear of regulatory pressure wanes as government support underpins a market rally
In June, China stocks rallied to their best month in a year and a half, one of the few respites from the rout in global equities.
The question now is whether relaxations of internet and Covid-19 regulations, alongside government stimulus, will continue to buoy them.
The iShares MSCI China ETF gained 7.8% last month while the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, comprising primarily software and services stocks, jumped 12%, in contrast to the S&P 500’s 8.4% loss. The two largest China equity exchange-traded funds each manage over $8 billion in assets, accounting for over half of the $31 billion sitting in such funds, according to Refinitiv Lipper. Both attracted over $1 billion in inflows in June.
Chinese equities bottomed in mid-March after losing roughly half their value in a yearlong plunge, as a campaign of regulatory crackdowns, fear of stocks delisting from U.S. exchanges and demand-crimping Covid-lockdown measures created a risk environment some deemed uninvestable. With investor fears assuaged by a market-friendly speech from Vice Premier Liu He, known as China’s economic czar, equities have rebounded since.
According to Brendan Ahern, chief investment officer of KraneShares, the appetite for exchange-traded funds reflects a shift in investor attitude toward China.
“Sentiment on China has been so low," Mr. Ahern said. “Foreign investors are beginning to rectify their previous underweights on Chinese equities."
The latest glint of improving conditions for China stocks came on the trade front. In a call late Monday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Mr. Liu discussed tariffs on Chinese goods amid expectations that President Biden may roll back some of the tariffs instituted by the Trump administration.
Chinese equities may not be for the risk-averse, though: China internet stocks are nearly twice as volatile as the S&P 500 over the past year, according to Todd Sohn, technical & ETF strategist at Strategas Securities.
“It’s hard to view China as a ‘buy and hold’ strategy with its volatility profile; I’d hesitate to recommend it to a large allocator," said Mr. Sohn. “It’s one of the few areas of the world that is easing [policy]. We’ll find out soon if that becomes more of a negative. You need a lot of mental fortitude to be in these areas."
Most of the world has tightened monetary policy and pulled back on fiscal stimulus. On the other hand, China has maintained easy policy in an attempt to stem an economic slowdown.
While the highest U.S. inflation in decades forced the Federal Reserve into raising rates by the largest amount since 1994, the People’s Bank of China cut its benchmark for mortgage rates by a record amount in May. China also promised a slew of tax rebates and reductions to meet its lofty 5.5% growth target.
In conjunction with monetary and fiscal easing measures, China has begun loosening its regulatory grip on both consumers and businesses.
The Chinese government has begun to reduce the stringency of its “zero-Covid" policy, including ending the Shanghai citywide lockdown and cutting its quarantine period for travelers in half. The changing stance promises to spur demand from domestic consumers, including leading economic activity to expand in June for the first time since February.
Propping up China tech stocks, regulators approved dozens of videogame titles in early June, only the second such approval in nearly a year. The policy-shift sent Chinese internet shares to a three-month high; video and gaming company Bilibili Inc. jumped 20% on the news while Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. rose 10%, exemplifying the market impact of regulatory easing.
“Many of the challenges facing Chinese equities have been diminished. Now we have some tailwinds, particularly for the China internet space," said Mr. Ahern of KraneShares. “Investors want to run downhill, versus uphill."
