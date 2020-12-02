China has a lesson for Robinhood traders in the US

But fear not, there isn't enough evidence to suggest this will all end in tears. Every week since 1987, the American Investor Sentiment Survey has been asking retail traders the same simple question: How they feel the stock market will be over the next six months — bullish, neutral or bearish. There have been 115 times when the bull-bear spread exceeded 25% — that is, when respondents have been overwhelmingly bullish — with the latest in November, according to CLSA Ltd. Looking at the S&P’s performance 10 to 90 days after these episodes, such enthusiasm hasn't been an indicator of the market topping, the brokerage finds. In fact, on average, stocks were up 1.6% three months later. Only a third of these occurrences ended up with negative returns.