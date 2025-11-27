China, HK shares edge up on domestic AI optimism; Vanke triggers property sector slide

HONG KONG, - China and Hong Kong stocks edged up on Thursday as chip makers and artificial intelligence-related sectors continued their rebound, while developer Vanke's debt woes triggered a property shares selloff that dragged on the market.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.5% at 3,883.01, the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.3%.

** The CSI Semiconductor Index and the CSI AI Index both gained roughly 1%, extending recent gains.

** AI chip maker Cambricon Technologies rallied as much as 5.6% to a two-week high, while SMIC jumped as much as 3.6%.

** Optimism towards domestic AI sectors flared up again after The Information reported that the regulators have barred TikTok owner ByteDance from deploying Nvidia chips in new data centers.

** " China is going all-in to win its version of the AI race," analysts at Macquarie said in a note, adding that there could be more extended and accelerated infrastructure policy push supporting the sector.

** Dragging down the markets, shares of China Vanke tumbled as much as 8.8%, after the company said it was seeking to delay an onshore bond repayment for the first time.

** China's CSI 300 real estate index slid as much as 4.5% to the lowest since Sept 2024 on the Vanke woes, before closing down 1.5% at midday break.

** In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed 0.3%, while the Hang Seng Mainland Property Index was flat after losing as much as 2%.

** On the data front, China's industrial profits fell in October after two months of growth, as businesses continued to grapple with lacklustre domestic demand and an export downturn.

** Elsewhere, Beijing announced a new plan to boost consumption in the world's second-largest economy, detailing measures that include promoting upgrades of consumer goods in rural areas and sectors such as pets and toys.

