Hong Kong, - Chinese and Hong Kong stocks rallied on Tuesday, driven by banking gains, after reports of Beijing's planned $411 billion special treasury bond issuance for 2025.

** The Shanghai Composite index added 1.3% to 3,393.53 and the blue-chip CSI300 index jumped 1.3% at close.

** Gains widened in the afternoon session after Reuters reported that Chinese authorities have agreed to issue special treasury bonds worth 3 trillion yuan next year, the highest on record, as Beijing ramps up fiscal stimulus to revive a faltering economy.

** The proceeds will be used to boost consumption via subsidy programmes, equipment upgrades by businesses and funding investments in innovation-driven advanced sectors, among others.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed 1.08% higher to 20,098.29 - a near two-week high - in holiday-thinned week.

** Financial markets in Hong Kong will be closed from this afternoon through Thursday for a local holiday. Trading will resume on Friday.

** Banks extended Monday's rally, leading gains onshore, as investors continued to seek shelter in high dividend-yielding assets amid falling bond yields. The gauge tracking the sector added 1.3% to over a two-month high.

** China's four biggest state-owned banks - Industrial and Commercial , Bank of China China Construction Bank and Agricultural Bank of China - gained between 1.2% and 1.9% to hit multi-year highs.

** Adding to the gains, chips pared losses to rise 1.7% after the Biden administration announced a last-minute trade investigation into older China-made "legacy" semiconductors that could heap more U.S. tariffs on Chinese chips.

** The risk appetite has improved following Beijing's policy shift, but the market could stay volatile with constant thematic rotations until more concrete data on fundamental improvements emerge next year, analysts at TF Securities said.

** China and Hong Kong markets are now both looking to end 2024 on a high note after a years-long slump, thanks to Beijing's stimulus blitz from September.