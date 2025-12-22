China, Hong Kong stocks gain on signs of money inflows, Hainan free trade port excitement

CHINA-STOCKS/MIDDAY:China, Hong Kong stocks gain on signs of money inflows, Hainan free trade port excitement

Reuters
Published22 Dec 2025, 09:47 AM IST
China, Hong Kong stocks gain on signs of money inflows, Hainan free trade port excitement
China, Hong Kong stocks gain on signs of money inflows, Hainan free trade port excitement

SHANGHAI, - China and Hong Kong ‍stocks rose on Monday, buoyed by signs of continued money inflows, and the creation of a free trade port in tropical island Hainan.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index rose 0.8% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index ⁠climbed 0.2%.

** Latest data shows ⁠China's private fund sector expanded to a record 22.1 trillion yuan ⁠in November, aided by strong flows into equities.

** Meanwhile, more than a dozen newly launched Chinese funds with ‍a ‌focus on the Hong Kong market finished fundraising ahead of schedule, with many rushing ​to build positions, indicating an urge to buy the dip.

** Market sentiment was also lifted by surges in Hainan stocks, after China last week started operation of the Hainan Free Trade Port in a landmark move signalling Beijing's commitment to opening-up.

** Potential beneficiaries, including China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp, Hainan Airlines Holding Co Ltd , Hainan ​Airport ⁠Infrastructure Co Ltd and Hainan Strait Shipping Co Ltd, all shot up by their 10% daily ⁠limit.

** "The market is expected to resume its upward trend, and is ‌no longer hesitating," Orient Securities said in a note to clients.

** "Now could be a good time to add positions," the brokerage ​said, recommending blue-chips and undervalued consumer players.

** China's chip makers and artificial intelligence stocks jumped on Monday, while banks and industrial stocks ‍fell.

** Xiaomi Corp dropped ‍2.1% in ⁠Hong Kong and BOE Technology Group lost 0.7% in Shenzhen, underperforming the broader market, after U.S. lawmakers urged the Pentagon to add them to a list of entities allegedly assisting the Chinese military.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

China Stocks
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsChina, Hong Kong stocks gain on signs of money inflows, Hainan free trade port excitement
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.