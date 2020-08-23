China investors brace for record defaults in risky end to 2020

Whether investors have adequately priced the risk of rising defaults is debatable. Corporate yields onshore have edged up from the lowest levels in more than a decade in May, but they’re still well below long-term averages, according to ChinaBond indexes. Spreads between lower- and higher-rated credits are also near the tight end of their historical range.“We think liquidity in the credit market will continue, but we need to be mindful that the underlying cash flow and fundamentals of companies are still very weak," SC Lowy’s Lee said. “We see a lot of landmines out there."