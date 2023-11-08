China is becoming a problem for investors
U.S.-listed companies that do a lot of business in the country have struggled.
China has long been a source of stock-market optimism. Now it is turning into a reason for worry.
Investors started the year by pouring money into China-focused funds, a bet that the end of Covid-19 restrictions would unleash supercharged spending in the world’s second-largest economy. Instead, a stubborn lack of growth and escalating political tensions with the U.S. are fostering poor returns and uncertainty about the future.
For investors in some heavyweight U.S. stocks—including Apple and Nvidia—the country suddenly doesn’t look as promising.
“Reopening has been disappointing for everyone," said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategy director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “There wasn’t much pent-up demand in anything besides domestic travel."
Now investors are looking elsewhere and have pulled $1.6 billion from China-focused mutual and exchange-traded funds in 2023, according to data from Refinitiv Lipper. Total net assets in those funds are at $21.6 billion, down one-third from their peak in 2021, because of outflows and weak performance.
Underpinning China’s lackluster economy is a slumping housing market and the growing prospect of default by one of the country’s major developers. Recent data also showed activity in the country’s manufacturing sector contracted in October.
That backdrop has investors wondering whether consumers will give priority to paying down their debt over making new purchases, prolonging the economy’s weakness.
“If your business depends on selling to the Chinese consumer, we know there’s headwinds involved with that," said Scott Ladner, chief investment officer at Horizon Investments.
U.S.-listed companies that do significant business in China have struggled. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks 79 consumer-oriented companies including Alibaba, rose sharply to start 2023 but is now down 4.5% for the year. The Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, is up 30% in 2023.
Shares of Yum China, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in the country, fell 15% in New York last Wednesday, after executives said consumer demand softened in September and October. Shares of Estée Lauder also tumbled after the cosmetics company warned that high-end beauty product sales in China were slow to recover.
Apple said revenue from China fell 2.5% to $15.1 billion in the three months that ended in September.
Companies are facing more government pressure as well. In China, government officials were recently banned from using iPhones at work. In the U.S., new export controls could force chip maker Nvidia to cancel orders from China worth billions of dollars, The Wall Street Journal reported last week.
Nvidia shares have tripled this year, while Apple has advanced 40%.
Some investors said it is possible that Chinese policy makers will pursue a fresh round of economic stimulus that could lead to a sharp rally in China-focused stocks. But they questioned whether such moves could spark lasting improvements.
“You’d just be pulling future economic growth forward in that scenario," said Tony Roth, chief investment officer at Wilmington Trust.
