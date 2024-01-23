China considers stock market rescue package worth $278 billion: Report
Chinese authorities are considering measures to stabilize the slumping stock market, including mobilizing 2 trillion yuan ($278 billion) from offshore accounts of state-owned enterprises and investing in onshore shares through the Hong Kong exchange link.
Chinese authorities are considering a package of measures to stabilise a slumping stock market, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. After earlier attempts to restore investor confidence fell short and prompted Premier Li Qiang to call for “forceful" steps, the report said.
