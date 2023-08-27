China lowers stamp duty on stock trades, tightens IPOs to woo investors2 min read 27 Aug 2023, 08:11 PM IST
According to a report, China’s latest move is to ‘invigorate capital markets and boost investor confidence’
Among a slew of new measures to woo investors to the Chinese stock markets, Beijing has cut the stamp duty on stock trades and also vowed to slow the pace of initial public offerings (IPOs).
