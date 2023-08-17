Earlier this week, a Goldman Sachs report showed that all types of stocks were sold, but A-shares, those listed in the domestic stock market, led the sell-off, comprising 60 per cent of it. "Hedge funds have net sold Chinese stocks in eight of the last ten sessions on the prime book through 8/14," said the bank, adding its clients divested both their long and short positions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}