China markets set to erase gains seen since July politburo meet; MSCI China index drops over 1%: Report1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 05:03 PM IST
The MSCI China Index dropped more than 1% to the levels at which it was before the July Politburo meeting wherein officials promised policy stimulus to pump prime the economy, triggering a rally in the markets.
Chinese stocks extended their decline, erasing the last one month’s gains, while the yuan depreciated to a 16-year low amid mounting economic growth concerns.
