comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 16 2023 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.9 -1.9%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,418.5 1.78%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 618.8 1.92%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 450.05 0.25%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 565.4 0.86%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  China markets set to erase gains seen since July politburo meet; MSCI China index drops over 1%: Report
Back

China markets set to erase gains seen since July politburo meet; MSCI China index drops over 1%: Report

 1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 05:03 PM IST Livemint

The MSCI China Index dropped more than 1% to the levels at which it was before the July Politburo meeting wherein officials promised policy stimulus to pump prime the economy, triggering a rally in the markets.

Overseas investors offloaded Chinese stocks via the links with Hong Kong, extending the net selling streak to the eighth session. (Image: AP)Premium
Overseas investors offloaded Chinese stocks via the links with Hong Kong, extending the net selling streak to the eighth session. (Image: AP)

Chinese stocks extended their decline, erasing the last one month’s gains, while the yuan depreciated to a 16-year low amid mounting economic growth concerns.

The MSCI China Index dropped more than 1% to the levels at which it was before the July Politburo meeting wherein officials promised policy stimulus to pump prime the economy, triggering a rally in the markets. 

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index is also near to wipe out its one month gains, while the Hang Seng Index fell 1.4% to inch closer to a technical bear market, Bloomberg reported.

Overseas investors offloaded Chinese stocks via the links with Hong Kong, extending the net selling streak to the eighth session. 

Concerns over weak economic growth and crisis in the country’s property sector and banking system have been triggering the recent selloff in the Chinese markets. Worries surfaced over likely deflationary pressures threatening to undermine corporate profits and reduced potential returns.

Also Read: China central bank cuts rates to boost economic recovery; a second rate cut in three months 

In its efforts to boost economic recovery, China’s central bank stepped up monetary easing and cut key policy rates for the second time in three months on Tuesday, However, policy announcements have failed to revive investors sentiment amid the economic downturn.

Investor pessimism in the Chinese market also deepened as investment banks around the world cut their economic growth forecasts for the Asian country for 2023. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s team lowered its full-year projection to 4.8%. In May, the bank had been predicting a 6.4% expansion, among the highest calls. 

Also Read: President Xi under pressure to take bold steps as China's economy slows after surprise rate cut

Sentiment was hit further as the latest data showed home prices falling again in July. The property sector’s turmoil has been at the center of China’s economic troubles given its importance to growth and implications across household wealth and the financial system, Bloomberg report said.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 05:03 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App