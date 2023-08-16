Chinese stocks extended their decline, erasing the last one month’s gains, while the yuan depreciated to a 16-year low amid mounting economic growth concerns.

The MSCI China Index dropped more than 1% to the levels at which it was before the July Politburo meeting wherein officials promised policy stimulus to pump prime the economy, triggering a rally in the markets.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index is also near to wipe out its one month gains, while the Hang Seng Index fell 1.4% to inch closer to a technical bear market, Bloomberg reported.

Overseas investors offloaded Chinese stocks via the links with Hong Kong, extending the net selling streak to the eighth session.

Concerns over weak economic growth and crisis in the country’s property sector and banking system have been triggering the recent selloff in the Chinese markets. Worries surfaced over likely deflationary pressures threatening to undermine corporate profits and reduced potential returns.

In its efforts to boost economic recovery, China’s central bank stepped up monetary easing and cut key policy rates for the second time in three months on Tuesday, However, policy announcements have failed to revive investors sentiment amid the economic downturn.

Investor pessimism in the Chinese market also deepened as investment banks around the world cut their economic growth forecasts for the Asian country for 2023. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s team lowered its full-year projection to 4.8%. In May, the bank had been predicting a 6.4% expansion, among the highest calls.

Sentiment was hit further as the latest data showed home prices falling again in July. The property sector’s turmoil has been at the center of China’s economic troubles given its importance to growth and implications across household wealth and the financial system, Bloomberg report said.

