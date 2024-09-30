China markets surge in wild end to the quarter
SummarySome investors say what happens there could be key to global markets’ direction in the months ahead.
A major injection of economic stimulus in China drove gains in stocks from Beijing to New York at the end of the quarter. Some investors say what happens there could be key to markets’ direction in the months ahead.
