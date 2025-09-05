China Military Parade 2025: Avic Chengdu share price dips 23% in three days despite China's muscle flexing

China Military Parade 2025: As Chinese defence stocks hogged the limelight this week against the backdrop of a once-a-decade military parade in China that unveiled new weapons and showcased Beijing’s diplomatic clout, the country's largest defence firm by market capitalisation — Avic Chengdu — failed to impress investors.

Since the Chinese Military Parade, held on September 3, the J-10 fighter jet maker's stock has been on a downward trend, declining for three straight sessions. During this period, Avic Chengdu share price has tumbled 23% during this period, slipping below 100 yuan.

Avic Chengdu Share Price Trend Avic Chengdu share price opened at 82.66 yuan on Friday, September 5, and declined nearly 2% to the day's low of 81.56 yuan. Meanwhile, the Chinese defence stock lost 9% on Thursday and 14% on Wednesday.

However, despite this fall, Avic Chengdu shares have emerged as multibaggers, delivering a 100% return in the last year. Meanwhile, J-10C jet maker Avic Chengdu’s stock has surged 22% this year, partly boosted by Pakistan’s claim in May that it used the aircraft during its conflict against India to shoot down Indian jets. However, these claims were strongly refuted by the Indian armed forces.