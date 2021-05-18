China Mobile to list in Shanghai as it departs NYSE
- The NYSE is delisting it and two smaller rivals to comply with an investment ban introduced by former President Donald Trump
China Mobile Ltd. said it plans to sell billions of dollars worth of shares in Shanghai, days after learning it would definitely be ejected from U.S. markets under a Trump-era investment blacklist.
The company, the world’s largest mobile operator by subscribers, said late Monday it planned to list on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. As part of that plan, China Mobile will issue up to 964.8 million shares. That implies a deal size of nearly $6.1 billion based on its shares’ closing price in Hong Kong on Monday.
