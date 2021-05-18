China Mobile to list in Shanghai as it departs NYSE

The company, the world’s largest mobile operator by subscribers, said late Monday it planned to list on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. As part of that plan, China Mobile will issue up to 964.8 million shares. That implies a deal size of nearly $6.1 billion based on its shares’ closing price in Hong Kong on Monday.

