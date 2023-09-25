China property stocks slump; lose $55 billion value as debt woes escalate: Report1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 11:12 AM IST
Evergrande shares crashed 25% on Monday after it scrapped key creditor meetings at the last minute and said it must revisit its restructuring plan.
China’s debt-laden real estate stocks cracked the most in nine months amid fresh signs of stress across the industry on concerns over possible liquidation of Evergrande Group.
