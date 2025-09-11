China shares climb on AI optimism despite US drug restrictions

SHANGHAI, Sept 11 - China stocks advanced on Thursday, buoyed by technology shares, as investors remained bullish on artificial intelligence plays despite concerns over potential U.S. restrictions on Chinese innovative drugs.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index was up 1.8% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.1%. Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index edged 0.3% lower.

** Onshore AI shares jumped 6.5% after slumping more than 10% last week, with sector bellwether Cambricon Technologies surging 11%.

** Shares of optical module giants Zhongji Innolight and Eoptolink Technology climbed 14% and 12%, respectively.

** Technology and artificial intelligence stocks have been the main drivers of China's stock market rally this year, with the STAR50 Index up 34% year-to-date.

** Biotech shares, both onshore and offshore , slumped at the open on Thursday following reports that the Trump administration is considering sweeping restrictions on Chinese drug imports. However, losses were trimmed by midday, with the CSI Brand Name Drug Index down just 1.4%.

** The draft targeting Chinese innovative drugs is unlikely to be implemented in practice, analysts at Orient Securities said in a note to investors, citing challenges such as restricting patients from accessing more effective treatments.

** "A previous bill targeting Chinese CROs , such as WuXi AppTec, also failed to be effectively enforced."

** Innovative drug shares have jumped this year, leading gains onshore and offshore, with the Hang Seng Biotech Index up more than 60%.

** Tech majors traded in Hong Kong fell at open but were roughly flat by midday.

** Shares of Alibaba edged higher after the company said it plans to raise $3.2 billion through the sale of a zero-coupon convertible bond to fund international expansion and strengthen cloud computing.