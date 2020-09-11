China shares post biggest weekly drop in eight as Sino-U.S. rift weighs

The financial sector sub-index fell 0.22%, the consumer staples sector added 1.53%, the real estate index lost 1.22% and the healthcare sub-index gained 1.79%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 1.64% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 2.158% after posting sharp losses earlier in the week. ** The ChiNext index finished down 7.16% for the week, its biggest weekly drop since March, following reports of a regualtory clampdown on speculation. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.04%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.74%. ** At 0707 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.8368 per U.S. dollar, 0.04% weaker than the previous close of 6.8338. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index rose 6.9% and the CSI300 gained 13%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 12.7%. Meanwhile, Shanghai stocks have declined 3.99% this month. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)