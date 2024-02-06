 China Stock market Rout: 10 key factors influencing Chinese equities | Mint
China Stock market Rout: 10 key factors influencing Chinese equities

 Ujjval Jauhari

Stock Market today: The China markets that had plunged to 5 years lows recently saw some rebound on Tuesday on expectations of some measures being taken to arrest the stock market rout. Check for 10 factors influencing the Chinese equities.

China Market Rout; 10 Key factors impacting the China stocks (AFP)Premium
China Market Rout; 10 Key factors impacting the China stocks (AFP)

The Shanghai Composite index and Hang Seng Index rebounded 2-4% on Tuesday defying the broader trend of weakness in Asian markets as hopes have built and investors are expecting Chinese authorities taking a series of steps to arrest the rout in the China stocks and the equity markets.

The weakness in the China economy has meant that the China stocks have remained under pressure and Chinese equity markets have behaved abnormally  leading to the China indices dipping to five year lows recently before seeing some re bounce now. The Shanghai Composite Index is almost 15% during last one year while the Hang Seng  is down almost 24% in last one year. 

10 Factors influencing China markets currently

  1. Weakness in the China economy was fueled by the real-estate sector crisis, where high inventories found no takers. 
  China local bodies too are facing high debt situation and finding difficulty in paying back the debt point out experts. The Structural headwinds being faced by China in addition to high debt levels are low employment and also an aging population that have further compounded the crisis.
  3. As above factors are influencing, the tepid global demand further added to the woes having impacted the exports out of China economy due to lower global demand. 
  4.  The weak economic data seen recently have further been putting pressure on the investor sentiments and the China markets.
  5.  Experts as Deepak Jasani, Head of Research at HDFC Securities pointed that the China's securities regulator had vowed to prevent abnormal market fluctuations, after Chinese stocks plunged to five-year lows, but are yet to announce any large specific measure. 

6. The Chinese watchdog however had said that it will crack down on ill-intended short selling, attract more investment by long-term capital, and earnestly listen to investors' voices, pointed experts.

7.  China's services activity had expanded at a slightly slower pace in January as new orders fell, a private-sector survey showed on Monday, suggesting a soft start for the world's No.2 economy amid tepid demand and a property slump. The Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers' index (PMI) edged down to 52.7 in January from 52.9 in December.



8. A Bloomberg report on Tuesday suggested that the gains in the indices came after Beijing took more steps to stem a stock rout, including widening trading curbs on certain investors and a pledge by the sovereign wealth fund to further increase holdings of exchange-traded funds.

9. News that regulators plan to brief President Xi Jinping on markets as soon as Tuesday also fueled optimism about more concerted efforts to boost stocks. The offshore yuan rose.

10.  China FX Trade System has seen some change with changes in interbank foreign exchange market closing time from 3 AM to 5 PM on February 9th 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ujjval Jauhari
Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Published: 06 Feb 2024, 02:11 PM IST
