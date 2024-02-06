China Stock market Rout: 10 key factors influencing Chinese equities
Stock Market today: The China markets that had plunged to 5 years lows recently saw some rebound on Tuesday on expectations of some measures being taken to arrest the stock market rout. Check for 10 factors influencing the Chinese equities.
The Shanghai Composite index and Hang Seng Index rebounded 2-4% on Tuesday defying the broader trend of weakness in Asian markets as hopes have built and investors are expecting Chinese authorities taking a series of steps to arrest the rout in the China stocks and the equity markets.
